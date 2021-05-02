Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM) Shares Gap Up to $8.06

Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $8.30. Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 1,002 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price objective for the company.

About Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

