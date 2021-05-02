Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $210.00. The stock had previously closed at $197.86, but opened at $182.49. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Skyworks Solutions shares last traded at $181.25, with a volume of 58,879 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.88.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

