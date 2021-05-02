Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.130-2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.88.

SWKS traded down $16.53 on Friday, hitting $181.33. 7,121,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,202. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.48 and a 200-day moving average of $164.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $96.73 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

