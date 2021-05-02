SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.
Shares of SKYW stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.66. 442,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.
Several research firms recently commented on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.
SkyWest Company Profile
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
