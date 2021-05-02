Simplex Trading LLC Takes $28,000 Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,895,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,370,000 after acquiring an additional 440,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 633,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 367,340 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,072,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $7,091,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,996,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $26.42 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

