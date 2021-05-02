Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) PT Raised to $57.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.21% from the stock’s current price.

SILC stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.06 million, a P/E ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 0.89. Silicom has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06.

Get Silicom alerts:

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 7.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 89,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.