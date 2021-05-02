Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives $19.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.45.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWIR shares. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $15.15 on Thursday. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $558.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $120.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

