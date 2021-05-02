Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) PT Raised to $110.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.71.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.18. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 32,339 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,919,241.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,417,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,190,774.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,915,366.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,311.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,268 shares of company stock worth $18,174,871 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Shutterstock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 153.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

