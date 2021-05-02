Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Expands By 71.1%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,200 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the March 31st total of 236,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,021.0 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products.

