Short Interest in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Declines By 44.6%

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the March 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:WEA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. 15,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,343. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
