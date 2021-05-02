Short Interest in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Drops By 39.0%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the March 31st total of 125,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of TRMD stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of -363.30. TORM has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter worth about $5,872,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TORM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,058,000 after buying an additional 466,552 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

