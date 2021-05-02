Short Interest in Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Rises By 36.2%

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TNABY remained flat at $$9.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,159. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.514 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s previous None dividend of $0.41.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south.

