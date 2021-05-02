Short Interest in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Declines By 21.9%

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $134.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.21. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $66.61 and a 1-year high of $138.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of -186.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,084,000 after acquiring an additional 50,901 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,024,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.