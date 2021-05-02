Short Interest in Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Grows By 71.4%

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SULZF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sulzer in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sulzer in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS:SULZF opened at $114.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.30. Sulzer has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $114.20.

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

