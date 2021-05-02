Short Interest in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Increases By 44.3%

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,200 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the March 31st total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SII traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.03. 75,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,031. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25. Sprott has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $29.67 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sprott will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 2,350.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SII. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprott from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SII. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the third quarter worth $413,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 110.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 46,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

