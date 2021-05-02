Short Interest in Simlatus Co. (OTCMKTS:SIML) Decreases By 33.4%

Simlatus Co. (OTCMKTS:SIML) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,100 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the March 31st total of 488,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,085,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIML remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 120,864,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,343,688. Simlatus has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Get Simlatus alerts:

About Simlatus

Simlatus Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Simlatus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simlatus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.