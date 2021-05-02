Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Declines By 43.5%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the March 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.51% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $43.64.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

