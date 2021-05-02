Short Interest in Poverty Dignified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVDG) Grows By 54.6%

Poverty Dignified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVDG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the March 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,635,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PVDG remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 26,407,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,963,031. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04. Poverty Dignified has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.12.

Poverty Dignified Company Profile

Poverty Dignified, Inc operates as a renewable energy company. It is involved in incubating solar technologies that establish electrification, education, connectivity, and community development infrastructures in rural communities to empower the individual, community, and local economy. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Belmont, North Carolina.

