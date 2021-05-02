Short Interest in Poverty Dignified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVDG) Grows By 54.6%

Poverty Dignified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVDG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the March 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,635,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PVDG remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 26,407,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,963,031. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04. Poverty Dignified has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.12.
Poverty Dignified Company Profile
Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Poverty Dignified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poverty Dignified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.