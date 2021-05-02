Short Interest in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Grows By 63.2%

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,590,000 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the March 31st total of 4,650,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.71.

Shares of NYSE PGRE traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,606. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at $179,734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 4,188.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,877,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,575,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484,165 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,161,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,589,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,336,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,521,000 after acquiring an additional 851,241 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

