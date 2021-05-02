Short Interest in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Expands By 42.3%

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the March 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $24.31 on Friday. News has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch bought 115,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,984,528.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $349,120.00. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of News by 6.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of News by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

