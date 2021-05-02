Short Interest in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Grows By 80.2%

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 80.2% from the March 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of CXE stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th.
About MFS High Income Municipal Trust
MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.
