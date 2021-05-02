Short Interest in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Grows By 80.2%

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 80.2% from the March 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of CXE stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

