Short Interest in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Declines By 29.8%

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 172,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LAIX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. 193,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,810. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. LAIX has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $99.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LAIX stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 106,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of LAIX at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

