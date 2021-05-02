Short Interest in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Rises By 65.7%

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the March 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 524,788 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 708,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 85,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 110,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 47,805 shares during the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.33. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

