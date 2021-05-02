Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Grows By 54.3%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the March 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,022,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,403,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,627,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,848,000 after purchasing an additional 97,080 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 958,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,850,000 after purchasing an additional 178,912 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $260,000.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

AAXJ stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $61.66 and a 12 month high of $102.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.18.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.