Short Interest in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Increases By 59.5%

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the March 31st total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of NYSE VGM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 161,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,310. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
