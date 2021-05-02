Short Interest in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Increases By 59.5%

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the March 31st total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE VGM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 161,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,310. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 83,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

