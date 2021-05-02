Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Drops By 33.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the March 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $933,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 49,171 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

