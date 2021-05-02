Short Interest in Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Declines By 39.8%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the March 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,536,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INTV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 824,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 3.32. Integrated Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 925 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

