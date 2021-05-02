Short Interest in Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Declines By 39.8%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the March 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,536,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:INTV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 824,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 3.32. Integrated Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.
Integrated Ventures Company Profile
