Short Interest in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Increases By 49.4%

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,700 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the March 31st total of 508,500 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of RAIL opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.15.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.21. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 85.78% and a negative return on equity of 64.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FreightCar America by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 80,073 shares during the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

