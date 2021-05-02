Short Interest in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Decreases By 56.9%

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the March 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 28.6% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 94,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 23.5% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 52,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter.

FPL stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.60. 290,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,936. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

