Short Interest in EquiFin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQUI) Expands By 36.4%

EquiFin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQUI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of EQUI stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. EquiFin has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
About EquiFin
