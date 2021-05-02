Short Interest in EquiFin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQUI) Expands By 36.4%

EquiFin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQUI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EQUI stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. EquiFin has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

EquiFin, Inc provides structured credit to small and mid-sized business enterprises in the form of accounts receivable funding and senior secured loans in the United States. Its financial instruments include time deposits, factored receivables and loans, notes receivables, and long-term debts. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Spring Lake, New Jersey.

