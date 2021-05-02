Short Interest in Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Grows By 33.1%

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days.

EMNSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS EMNSF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438. Elementis has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

