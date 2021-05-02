Short Interest in CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Expands By 40.2%

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,700 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 283,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,977.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CTRRF opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTRRF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.42.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

