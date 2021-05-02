Short Interest in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Grows By 31.2%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,660,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the March 31st total of 14,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,525,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 249,088 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,901 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,696,000 after buying an additional 1,525,570 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 595.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,544,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,567,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 274,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. 3,942,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,015,001. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.89.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%. The business had revenue of $343.63 million for the quarter.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

