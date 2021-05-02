Short Interest in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Increases By 45.5%

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the March 31st total of 76,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ COFS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 35,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,316. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COFS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 14.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.