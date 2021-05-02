Short Interest in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Declines By 37.2%

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the March 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AIRC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,902. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.89.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.