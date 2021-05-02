Short Interest in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Drops By 47.6%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,300 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the March 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AREC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources during the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AREC opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.69. American Resources has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98.
About American Resources
American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.
