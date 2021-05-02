Short Interest in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Drops By 47.6%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,300 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the March 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AREC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources during the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American Resources alerts:

Shares of AREC opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.69. American Resources has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98.

Several research analysts recently commented on AREC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (up from $3.75) on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital began coverage on American Resources in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.