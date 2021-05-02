Short Interest in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Drops By 25.6%

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the March 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEG shares. HSBC cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

NYSE:AEG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,777. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.11.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.0727 dividend. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 2.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 88,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Aegon in the 1st quarter worth $852,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at $2,080,000.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

