Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON XPS opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.61) on Thursday. XPS Pensions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The firm has a market cap of £253.32 million and a P/E ratio of 41.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 123.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 124.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

