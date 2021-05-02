Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON XPS opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.61) on Thursday. XPS Pensions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The firm has a market cap of £253.32 million and a P/E ratio of 41.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 123.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 124.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94.
About XPS Pensions Group
