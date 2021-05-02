Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lifted to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to a positive rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $1,500.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,370.20.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,182.51 on Thursday. Shopify has a 1 year low of $595.03 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,149.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1,140.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 753.20, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

