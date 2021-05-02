SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,400 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 339,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 357,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SGOCO Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGOC stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. SGOCO Group has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $4.21.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

