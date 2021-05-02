SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,960 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.1% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.15.

MSFT opened at $252.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.57. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $173.80 and a 52-week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

