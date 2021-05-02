ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $675.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on NOW. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $606.24.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $506.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of 143.45, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $515.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.39. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $335.01 and a twelve month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 332 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.01, for a total transaction of $181,275.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,002.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $20,548,930 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after purchasing an additional 787,675 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,649,000 after purchasing an additional 190,349 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

