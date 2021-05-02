Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at B. Riley

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SQNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $200.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 412,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 262,991 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,214,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after acquiring an additional 405,724 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.