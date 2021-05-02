Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seneca Biopharma and BioNTech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seneca Biopharma $10,000.00 13,162.26 -$8.35 million N/A N/A BioNTech $121.63 million 373.87 -$200.54 million ($0.95) -198.19

Seneca Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioNTech.

Volatility & Risk

Seneca Biopharma has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioNTech has a beta of -1.74, suggesting that its share price is 274% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Seneca Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of BioNTech shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Seneca Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Seneca Biopharma and BioNTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seneca Biopharma -230.34% -122.20% -110.61% BioNTech -250.12% -66.72% -41.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Seneca Biopharma and BioNTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seneca Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A BioNTech 0 4 3 0 2.43

BioNTech has a consensus price target of $106.50, indicating a potential downside of 43.44%. Given BioNTech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioNTech is more favorable than Seneca Biopharma.

Summary

BioNTech beats Seneca Biopharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seneca Biopharma

Seneca Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel treatments for diseases of high unmet medical needs. The company's stem cell-based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke and in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury; and NSI-189 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was formerly known as Neuralstem, Inc. and changed its name to Seneca Biopharma, Inc. in October 2019. Seneca Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors. In addition, the company develops RiboCytokines, which include BNT151, BNT152, and BNT153 for multiple solid tumors; chimeric antigen receptor T cell immunotherapies, such as BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT221 for other cancers; and checkpoint immunomodulators consisting of GEN1046 and GEN1042, which are in Phase I/II a clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. Further, it develops BNT321, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, small molecule immunomodulator product candidate for solid tumors; prophylactic vaccine for COVID-19 and Influenza; and infectious disease immunotherapies and rare disease protein replacement therapies. The company has collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Genmab A/S; Genevant Sciences GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BioNTech SE was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mainz, Germany.

