Semler Scientific (SMLR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Semler Scientific to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 67.38% and a net margin of 32.08%. On average, analysts expect Semler Scientific to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMLR stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $118.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.29.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $520,488. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. B. Riley started coverage on Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

