SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.93. SEI Investments reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $295,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,332.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,725 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,082,000 after buying an additional 619,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,825,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,069,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,463,000 after purchasing an additional 358,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $61.44 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

