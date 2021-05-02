Seedify.fund (SFUND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.50 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $14,719.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00064135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.32 or 0.00279265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.65 or 0.01121249 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.34 or 0.00730871 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00026200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,762.85 or 1.00126309 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

