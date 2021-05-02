Seaport Global Securities Comments on Stepan’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Stepan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.93. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

SCL stock opened at $130.66 on Friday. Stepan has a twelve month low of $83.66 and a twelve month high of $134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.13 and its 200-day moving average is $122.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

In other Stepan news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $99,324.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,953.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total value of $51,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,764.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock valued at $244,918. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at $908,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Stepan by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,296,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

