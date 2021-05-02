Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $143.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.63. Seagen has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.92.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,308 shares of company stock worth $12,765,502. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

