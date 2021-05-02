Scotiabank Raises iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$84.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC upped their price target on iA Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of iA Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. iA Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$77.29.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$69.22 on Thursday. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$37.71 and a 52-week high of C$71.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion and a PE ratio of 12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$69.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.11.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$4.52 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 8.3600003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.